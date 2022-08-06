Listen to this article

MONTICELLO — Wilbur C. "Wib" Pankau, 97, of Monticello died at 5 a.m. Friday (Aug. 5, 2022) at Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, 215 E. Washington St., Monticello.

