MONTICELLO — Wilbur C. "Wib" Pankau, 97, a resident of Monticello since 1949, passed away at 5 a.m. Friday (Aug. 5, 2022) at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Wilbur was born Feb. 12, 1925, in Bondville, the son of Frank and Regina (Hausman) Pankau. He married Betty L. Logan on Oct. 31, 1945, in Tuscola. She passed away Aug. 14, 1982. He married Edith E. Sutphen on Nov. 25, 1983. She passed away March 1, 2003.
Wilbur is survived by his son, Tim (Jill) Pankau of Monticello; stepson, Bruce Sutphen of Lewistown; stepdaughter, Debbie (Alan) Winder of Monticello; grandchildren, Ryan (Amanda) Pankau, Kelli (Tony) Parsons, Amber (Bryan) Eubanks, Seth (Amber) Quick and Andy Quick; stepgrandchildren, Barbara Mills, Bruce Sutphen Jr., Andrew Sutphen, Jarrod (Carolyn) Winder, Abbey Cook and Autumn (Robert) Micklis; eight great-grandchildren; three stepgreat-grandchildren; and his brothers, Bob Pankau of Effingham and Harold (Martha) Pankau of Tuscola.
He was preceded in death by his parents; spouses; daughter, Karen Quick; stepson, Harry Sutphen; and sister, Thelma Sparks.
Wilbur was raised in Douglas County and graduated from Tuscola High School. He was called into service in the U.S. Army in 1945 and honorably discharged at the end of 1946. Wilbur owned and operated Pankau Body Shop for almost 30 years, and he bought and sold wrecked cars he rebuilt for nine years. He was a loyal Christian Catholic his entire life and a member of St. Philomena Catholic Church. He was a member of the Monticello Lions Club since 1965, and he enjoyed bowling, golfing, fishing and playing cards, especially bridge.
A private family service will be held. Interment will be in Monticello Township Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Philomena Catholic Church or the Piatt County Nursing Home.