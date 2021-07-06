SIDELL — Wilbur E. Guthrie, 94, of Sidell passed away at 5:59 a.m. Sunday (July 4, 2021) at Newman Healthcare, Newman.
Wilbur was born April 4, 1927, in Sidell Township, to Ernest and Piccola Leasure Guthrie. Wilbur married Agnes Alberta Glenn on April 6, 1951, in Charleston.
She survives, as well as three daughters, Donna (Craig) Young of Sidell, Lou Ann (Steven Bean) Guthrie of Prairieville, La., and Brenda (Nathan) Cheney of Sidell; four grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and one sister-in-law, Beverly Glenn of Fairmount.
He was preceded in death by one son, Kevin Guthrie; one grandson, Craig Michael Young; one brother; and six sisters.
Wilbur had been engaged in farming and later in maintenance at Texas A&M University. He served on the ABL school board. He was a 32-degree mason and was a member of the Danville Consistory and the Scottish Rite. He enjoyed working in his yard and was an avid bowler.
Graveside rites will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 8, at Fairview Cemetery, south of Sidell. Pastor Clyde Snyder will officiate. Robison Chapel, Catlin, is handling service arrangements.
Memorials to Allerton United Methodist Church in care of Robison Chapel, P.O. Box 79, Catlin, IL 61817. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.