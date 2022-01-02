TUSCOLA — Wilbur Eugene Pflum, 90, a lifelong resident of Tuscola, peacefully passed away Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Tuscola Health Care Center.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 S. Main St., Tuscola. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Forty Martyrs Catholic Church, 201 E. Van Allen St., Tuscola, with Father Angel Sierra officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscola Township Cemetery.
Wilbur will be remembered for his community involvement around Tuscola and Douglas County. Wilbur was actively involved with the Republican Party and served as a precinct committeeman for many years; he worked on local issues with the drainage commission, Soil and Water Conservation District and Farm Bureau. He was always eager to support and assist the community.
Wilbur was a veteran of the United States Air Force and a supporter of the VFW.
Wilbur’s passion was farming and caring for the land. Wilbur was an active farmer in Tuscola for over 50 years and was a staunch believer in preserving the family farm; the Pflum farm remains active today with the fourth generation. Wilbur enjoyed the outdoors, where he would hunt and fish. When farming slowed in the winter, Wilbur and Blanche spent their time in Leesburg, Fla., where Wilbur enjoyed fishing.
Wilbur was preceded in death by his wife, Blanche; his parents, Clarence and Lillian (Mannon); and a sister, Mary Lou.
He is survived by his children, John and Kathleen (Caulfield) Pflum of Tuscola and Janet (Pflum) and Michael Nielsen of Champaign; six grandchildren: Stephanie (Pflum) and Samuel Stumpf of Columbia, Ill., Michael and Holly (Nichols) Pflum of Tuscola, Matthew and Kirsten (Flodstrom) Pflum of Champaign, Rachel Pflum of Lakewood, Colo., Lauren (Nielsen) and Bryan Sagray of San Antonio and Jillian Nielsen of South Lake Tahoe, Calif.; and six great-grandchildren Alaina, Wyatt and Jacob Stumpf, and Colette, Mia and Harrison Pflum.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tuscola FFA Chapter or the Douglas County Museum Association.
Condolences may be offered at hilligossshraderfh.com.