TUSCOLA — Wilbur W. “Red” Wetzel, 98, of Tuscola passed away at 3:43 a.m., Thursday (April 16, 2020) at the Tuscola Health Care Center, Tuscola.
Private graveside services with military rites accorded will be held on Monday, April 20, 2020, at the Tuscola Township Cemetery, Tuscola. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 S. Main St., Tuscola, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Mr. Wetzel was born Nov. 19, 1921, in Tuscola, the son of Albert and Nettie Riley Wetzel. He married Helen M. Kellogg on Dec. 4, 1955, in Tuscola. She preceded him in death on Feb. 13, 2004.
Survivors include his nieces and nephews, Patty Wetzel Reynolds, Phyllis Wetzel Burress, Robert Wetzel, Beverly Strack Merriman, Linda Strack Ritter, Lynn Strack, Sue Wetzel Gavin, Steven Wetzel, Kathy Walker, Rick Kellogg and Carol Tewell; and brother-in-law, Robert Kellogg.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Edward Wetzel and Harold Wetzel; sister, Gladys Strack; and brothers-in-law, Lyle Kellogg and Alan Kellogg.
Wilbur was a World War II U.S. Army veteran, serving from 1943-1943 in Company K, 3rd Battalion, 123rd Infantry, 33rd Division. He attained the rank of sergeant while fighting for our country in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater and was awarded two Bronze Stars.
He was a farmer and was employed by USI and the U.S. Postal Service. He was a member of the Tuscola United Church of Christ and the VFW.
Wilbur was well known for his lifelong love and record-keeping of auto racing, especially the Indy 500, Tuscola High School
sports and his extensive auto license plate collection.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Tuscola United Church of Christ, 114 E. Pembroke St., Tuscola.
Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com.