TUSCOLA — Wilbur G. Strack, 82, of Tuscola died at 7:30 a.m. Saturday (Dec. 28, 2019) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 S. Main St., Tuscola.