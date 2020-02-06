Wilena Gains Feb 6, 2020 43 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RANTOUL — Wilena Gains, 70, of Rantoul died at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday (Feb. 4, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Heath and Vaughn Funeral Home, 201 N. Elm St., Champaign. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers