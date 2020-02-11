URBANA — Wilena “Willie” Toothman Guitare Gains, 70, of Champaign-Urbana left this earth at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Wilena was born Aug. 27, 1949, in Champaign to Darrell “Jim” and Lura “Peggy” (Hilterbrand) Toothman. Willie married Rolland “Sandy” Guitare and shared three children during their nearly 25 years of marriage. He survives, as do their children, Michele (Travis) Andrews of Rantoul, Melanie Bryant (Curt Withrow) of Sadorus and Frank (Brenda) Guitare of St. Joseph; 15 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Frank Davis and Richard Toothman.
Willie was an auxiliary member of VFW Post 630, Urbana, since 2001, assisting with activities to raise funds to help our veterans. She lived in Florida for a brief time and loved the sound of the waves on the beaches at the Gulf. Most of all, she loved her family with all of her heart.
Wilena’s celebration of life will be Feb. 15, 2020, from noon to 3 p.m. at the VFW, 1303 E. Main St., Urbana.
Donations for the family can be made at the VFW.
