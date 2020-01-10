ARTHUR — Wileva A. Williams, 101, of Arthur passed away at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at the Arthur Home in Arthur.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the Vine Street Christian Church, 249 S. Vine St., Arthur, with Rev. Bob Silvanik officiating. Burial will follow in the Arthur Cemetery, Arthur.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at the church.
Shrader Funeral Home, Arthur, is handling the arrangements.
Wileva was born on Aug. 20, 1918 in Atwood, the daughter of Martin and Florence Quick Schable. She married Virgil T. Williams on Oct. 10, 1936, in Indiana. He preceded her in death on March 23, 1995.
Survivors include her son, Barry (Sue) Williams of Cooks Mills; and daughter, Cheryl (Richard) Wetherell of Monticello; grandchildren, Terry Williams and fiancée Brandy; Stacey (Mike) Austin, Nicole (Dave) Fiscus and Tim Wetherell; eight great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandsons and a great-great-granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; granddaughter, Gaylyn Williams; brother, Carlyle Schable; and sister, Dorothy Blaase.
Wileva worked as secretary in the Oil Division of Progress Industries, retiring in 1983. She was a member and faithful volunteer of the Vine Street Christian Church, delivering DVDs of church services to the shut-ins and worked Monday mornings making crafts for the church bazaar. Wileva volunteered at the Arthur Home, Meals on Wheels, After School Program and helped make quilts for U.S. soldiers.
She was a charter member of the former Business and Professional Women’s Club and member of the Bourbon Home Extension. Wileva served as an election judge for Lowe Township for many years.
She served as treasurer for the American Legion Auxiliary from 1983 to 2012.
She was the first to receive the Arthur Humanitarian Award in 2004.
Memorials are suggested to the Vine Street Christian Church.
