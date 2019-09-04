CAMARGO — Willa Dean Smith, 85, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Gallatin, Tenn.
She was a former resident of Sebastian, Fla., and Camargo.
Willa, or Willy as she was known, was a loving wife, mother and daughter. She loved her granddaughters and great-granddaughters deeply.
Willy was a housewife and worked for many years with her husband in the trucking business in Camargo. After leaving the family business, Willy went on to work in various office and retail positions in Champaign. After moving to Sebastian, Fla. Willy worked in the real estate business as an administrative assistant until her retirement.
Willy was an avid sports fan and loved University of Illinois basketball and football. She was also a fan of pro football, hockey and baseball. She loved attending sporting events from the pros to Little League.
Willy was a social butterfly with an infectious bright smile and charming personality who always took pride in how she acted and appeared. She lived life to the fullest and will be missed by so many people she touched.
Willy was preceded in death by her husband, Harold D. Smith; daughter, Diana Smith; parents, Paul and Pauline Turner; and brother, Edward Turner.
Willy is survived by her sons, Michael (Arleen) Smith of Gallatin, Tenn., and Timothy (Tara) Smith of Emporia, Kan.; granddaughters, Danielle (John ) Overberger of Orlando, Fla., Leah (Kyle) Melanson of Vero Beach, Fla., and Mercedes Smith of Melbourne, Fla.; great-granddaughters, Abigail and Zoey Overberger; stepgranddaughters, Sarah of Gallatin, Tenn., and Rachell, Morgan and Lauren of Emporia, Kan.; sister, Phyllis (Gordon) Adams of Tuscola; and brothers, Willie (Lydia) Turner of Murray, Ky., and Jim (Judy) Turner of Vero Beach, Fla.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 S. Main St., Tuscola. Burial will be held immediately following at Tuscola Township Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial in Willa’s name may be made to the American Heart Association at https://donatenow.heart.org/.
Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com.