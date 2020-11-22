URBANA — Willa Mae Moore passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at her home in Urbana at the age of 100.
Willa Mae was born May 13, 1920, to William J. and Daisy Cobbs of Lynchburg, Va. Her family relocated to Pittsburgh when she was a baby. Willa Mae graduated from Fifth Avenue High School, Pittsburgh. After graduation, she entered the Nursing Assistant Program at West Pennsylvania Hospital, where she received her Nursing Assistant Certificate and worked many years.
Willa Mae relocated to Champaign in the late 1940s. She met and married her late husband, Hayden J. Moore, and to that union four children were born.
Willa Mae accepted Christ at an early age. Upon relocating to Champaign, she joined Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church. Later in life, she joined Canaan Baptist Church under the leadership of the Rev. B. J. Tatum, where she remained a member until her death.
After relocating to Champaign, Willa Mae worked for Burnham City Hospital. After leaving Burnham City Hospital, she entered the Nursing Assistant Program at Mercy Hospital, Urbana. Upon completion of the program and receiving her Nursing Assistant Certificate, she worked years at Mercy Hospital. She dedicated her life to caring for others.
She worked private duty caring for families in the Champaign-Urbana area, as well as various public nursing facilities, and retired from Clark-Lindsey Village.
Willa Mae spent her life giving love and joy to all she met through her smile, sense of humor and caring nature. She brought so much laughter to family and friends with her funny quotes that touched so many lives. She will be greatly missed.
Willa Mae was preceded in death by her husband, Hayden J. Moore; a son, William N. Moore; a grandson, Cornelious Fortner III; and a great-grandson, Jermel M. Hedrick.
Willa Mae is survived by her daughters, Dianna M.Campbell, Haydenia M. Jenkins, Willamenia M. Moore and Madlayn M. Tinsley (Aaron), all of Champaign; four granddaughters, Rachella Thompson-Brown (Leroi) of Urbana, Deanna Q. Frame (Johnny) of Dacula, Ga., Notoura R. Tinsley of Champaign and Charlene D. Campbell of Dallas; three grandsons, Lorenzo J. Fortner of Urbana, Jerome O. Moore-Tinsley of Champaign and Antonio L. Moore (Cozette) of Indianapolis; one daughter-in-law, Christine Moore of Champaign; and many great- and great-great-grandchildren.
A public viewing will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Leek and Sons Funeral Home, 1215 W. Bradley Ave., U. A private celebration of life will commence at noon Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at the funeral home.