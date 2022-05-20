MAHOMET — William David Brewer, 62, of Mahomet passed away peacefully at home after a two-year battle with cancer on Wednesday (May 18, 2022) at 1:30 a.m.
Bill was born Sept. 6, 1959, in Ivesdale, to Robert (Bob) and Mary Brewer.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert (Bob) Brewer, and brother, Bobby Brewer.
He is survived by his wife, Pam, and four children, Mandy Guernsey (Shaun), Grant Brewer (Lauren), Patrick Brewer (Marissa) and Andrew Brewer.
He also has eight grandchildren, Theodore, Oliver, Gabriella, Alana, Kinley, Abraham, Liam and Isabelle. His grandchildren were the light of his life.
He is also survived by his mother, Mary Brewer; brother, Jim Brewer (Jeni), and Gary Brewer.
He also has 19 nieces and nephews whom he loved deeply.
Bill loved God, life, family, friends and anyone he met. He never knew a stranger. When you met him, you were automatically a friend forever.
Bill graduated from Bement High School in 1977, and if you asked him, that is when it all began. He started working immediately in the construction trade laying flooring for Custom Flooring for 10 years and moved to a union member of Local 243 in Champaign for Tile Specialist for 30 more years before finally retiring after 40 years. He married the love of his life, Pam McNew, in 1983, and they moved to Mahomet. As soon as his children were old enough to start sports, he was coaching. And sometimes, all four teams at the same time. Over the years, he coached almost every child in Mahomet. Bill was a model father by being active and involved in anything his kids got involved in.
He was always up for a good time and an ice-cold beer. He enjoyed playing pool, softball, volleyball, camping, riding his motorcycle, and traveling or just sitting around watching sporting events. He could make anyone laugh just by calling them by their nickname that he gave them. Everyone had a nickname. He took great pride in building his home from the bottom up and could often be found relaxing on the back deck watching his grandkids below while they fished or swam in the pond or drove their motorized cars. When you walked into his house, he would greet you with a hug and offer you something to eat and drink. He was the self-proclaimed best left-handed pitcher this side of the Mississippi. He always had a joke or a saying to get the conversation going. Bill was passionate about helping anyone with any project they had going on. When it came to sports, he only cheered for the best teams, the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Boston Celtics and America’s Team his whole life.
Services will be taken care of by Sunset Funeral Homes.
Memorials can be made to the family.
Memorial visitation will be held from 4-7pm on Friday, May 20, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 1102 Churchill Rd. Mahomet, IL 61853. Funeral service will be held at 1pm on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Ivesdale, IL.