CHAMPAIGN — Willard G. Melloncamp, 86, of Champaign passed away Sunday (Sept. 22, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born April 12, 1933, in Seymour, Ind., the son of Carl and Alma Melloncamp. Willard married Sharon Miller on June 3, 1962, in Columbus, Ind.
Willard is survived by his sons, Ronald (Jean) Melloncamp and Randall Melloncamp; and granddaughter, Ashley (Jason) Melloncamp-Peters.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Sharon.
Services for Mr. Melloncamp are pending at this time.
Please join his family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.