AVA — Willard F. Schlabach, 83, of Ava passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Thursday (June 17, 2021) at 12:20 a.m.
Willard was born Jan. 1, 1938, in Arthur, to Fred and Mary (Yoder) Schlabach. He married Esther Fern Lee on Aug. 28, 1958. She survives.
Willard is also survived by two daughters, Doris (Gerald) Yoder of Arthur and Marilyn (Kenneth) Otto of McBain, Mich.; and six sons, Clyde (Treva) of Arthur, Lavern (Dorothy) of Tuscola, Gary (Dorothy) of Williams, Ind., Richard (Mary Ellen) of Ava, Duane (Andi) of Monticello and Ervin (Heidi) of Mattoon. Willard has 31 grandchildren, 75 great-grandchildren, three brothers and three sisters.
Willard was preceded in death by his parents, two grandchildren, one great-grandson, one brother, two sisters and one son-in-law.
Willard was founder and former owner of Schlabach Bike Shop in Arthur. He was a member of the Shawnee Amish Church of Ava.
Visitation is to be in the afternoon of Friday, June 18, and all day Saturday, June 19. Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, June 20. All services will be held at the Richard Schlabach residence at 213 Foss Road, Ava. Burial will be in Shawnee Amish Church Cemetery – East, Campbell Hill. To sign the guest book, visit wilsonsfuneralhome.net.