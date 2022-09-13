KANSAS CITY, KAN. — Willard Eugene Shields, 92, of Kansas City, Kan., formerly of Foosland, died Saturday, July 30, 2022, at home.
Willard was born April 16, 1930, in Hoopeston to R. Tracy Shields and Alice (Wilde) Shields. They moved to a farm near Foosland when he was a young child. He graduated from Drummer Township High School, Gibson City, in 1948. In 1949, he married Marilyn Clarkson. She preceded him in death in 2011. He then married Sandra Watson in Kansas City, Kan.
He was a decorated Army veteran, serving in the 2nd Infantry Division during the Korean War. He received a battlefield commission on Feb. 3, 1953, and a Bronze Star medal on Jan. 28, 1954. His division, known as the Indianheads, was the regiment that took Heartbreak Ridge. He received a special-issue Medal of Valor in the early 2000s for service in Korea. He remained in the Army Reserves and National Guard until retirement as a lieutenant colonel.
As a young man, he worked part-time as a deputy for the Champaign County Sheriff's Office. He was a Mason for over 61 years, 32nd Degree. He was also very involved with Kenpo Karate.
Willard farmed most of his life. After retiring from farming, he worked for many years at the Illinois State Police headquarters in Pestoum.
Also preceding him in death were a brother, Richard Shields, and a daughter, Leora Chambers.
Surviving are four daughters, Terri (John) Lesnak, Kate Thompson, Beth (Mark) Goflin and Shawnnessy Shields; two stepsons, Clinton and Bill Bushue; two honorary sons, Ronald Beachman and Robert Allison; eight grandchildren, Traci (Greg) Armstrong, Eric (Susan) Thompson, Leah Helpingstine, Kellie (Matt) Schluter, Natalie (Jim) Barnett, Stephanie (Jeremy) Donarski, William (Nicole) Chambers and David Chambers; four stepgrandchildren, Amanda Bushue, Cydney Morehouse, and Coalene and Clinton VandeWiele; and 17 great-grandchildren.
There will be a memorial service, including military and Masonic rites, at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Gibson City American Legion Post 568, 203 N. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City. The Rev. John McIntosh will officiate. There will be no visitation prior to the service.