CHAMPAIGN — Willard E. “Woody” Woodward, 82, of Bloomington, formerly of Champaign, passed away at 2:20 p.m. Sunday (April 10, 2022) at Heritage Health, Bloomington.
Services will be limited to a private family gathering. Cremation rites have been accorded by Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.
Woody was born June 9, 1939, in Taylorville, son of Delmar Willard and Elizabeth J. Ferguson Woodward. He married Eleanor C. Riley on Aug. 28, 1960, in Shelbyville.
As the many who know Woody can attest, he had a lifelong passion for jazz music and was focused and disciplined in many areas throughout his life. He began playing piano and organ to audiences at the age of 16; he played at county and state fairs, large outdoor venues, dinner parties, etc. As the years grew, he led many jazz groups of his own all across central Illinois and was a member of the Medicare 7,8 or 9 Dixieland jazz band and Boneyard jazz group. Over the years, Woody played with many accomplished musicians, all of whom he had much admiration and respect for.
In addition to his great passion for music, Woody was a graduate of the University of Illinois, where he received his bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees. He taught anatomy and physiology at Parkland College in Champaign for 30 years before retiring in 2004. He was also an editior and published author.
Surviving are his wife, Eleanor of Bloomington; three children, Mary (Russ) Niles of Winfield, Brad Woodward of Olive Branch, Miss., and Jennifer (Brett) Weber of Bloomington; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and one brother, Robert (Linda) Woodward of Taylorville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard Woodward and Elizabeth Ware, and one sister, Judith Hill.