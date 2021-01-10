PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. — Dr. Willetta Wyatt-Silva of Phoenixville, Pa., born May 18, 1933, in Champaign to Golda and William Wyatt, passed away on Dec. 29, 2020.
Willetta’s career spanned many years, focused on helping children with learning disabilities and with seniors and gerontology.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Silva, and is survived by her sister, Sandra Wyatt; her children, John, Lisa and Angela; her grandson, Joseph; and her great-grandchildren.
Please visit weberfuneralhomes.com for the full obituary.