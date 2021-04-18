CONCORD, N.C. — William E. (Bill) Alblinger, 91, passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021, at the Gardens of Taylor Glen, Concord, N.C.
His wife of 64 years, Mary K. Alblinger, nee Boyle, 86, passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021, also at the Gardens of Taylor Glen, Concord.
They are survived by daughters Kimberly Bost (Jeffrey) of Badin Lake, N.C., and Susan Decker (Robert) of Charlottesville, Va.; and son Gregory Alblinger of Concord.
They are also survived by three loving grandchildren, Kathryn Bost and Will and Jack Decker.
A funeral Mass will be said at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ivesdale, at 10 a.m. June 16. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Bill and Mary grew up in the Ivesdale community. He was a graduate of St. Bede’s Academy. A veteran of the Korean War, he served his country in the U.S. Navy for four years. He was a “plank owner” on the USS Salem. Bill was a graduate of the Institute of Aviation at the University of Illinois. He worked as a flight instructor at the UI until becoming a pilot for Eastern Airlines in 1956. He began his long career at Eastern flying the Martin 404. He flew all types of airliners. His last landing was made as a captain on the Airbus 300 in Atlanta with his wife and daughter sitting behind him in the cockpit. He flew during the golden age of the airlines, transitioning from props to jets. His crew and passengers will remember his sense of humor and friendly attitude. He never met a stranger. “Captain Bill” retired from Eastern after 32 years of safe flying.
He courted Mary Kathryn Boyle while working at the UI. Mary was a graduate of Monticello High School and worked as a laboratory technician at the Carle Clinic in Champaign. After raising three children, she achieved two college degrees and found she had a love of art. She loved to travel and visited the great art museums of the world.
Bill and Mary loved to travel and golf together. They retired to Spruce Creek Fly-In Community near Daytona Beach, Fla. For 20 years, they enjoyed entertaining their family and friends at their golf course home. Their grandchildren will never forget the wonderful visits there.
Both Mary and Bill had a strong religious faith. The funeral Mass will take place at the church where they were baptized and married. They will be laid to rest with their parents and friends.
Condolences may be sent to wilkinsonfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Stanly & the Uwharrie, 960 N. First St., Albemarle, NC 28001.