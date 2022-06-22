RANTOUL — William “Bill” Earl Austin, 68, of Rantoul passed away Sunday (June 19, 2022) at home.
He was born Dec. 26, 1953, in Waterford, Miss., a son of James Earl and Rebecca (Miller) Austin. He married Claudia Bragg on Sept. 9, 1972, in Memphis. She survives.
Also surviving are five children, Angela (Anthony) Williams of Rantoul, Sherman (DeeShawn) Bragg of Champaign, Wendolyn Bragg Morrison of Ft. Wayne, Ind., Debra Austin of Champaign and Patricia Ayers of Rantoul; two brothers, Freddie Lee (Bertha) Austin of Memphis and Jimmy Lee Austin of Memphis; four sisters, Luevennia Austin, Rosie (Larry) Woods, Lula (Walter) Hill and Myrtle Yvette Austin, all of Memphis; 18 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He retired from Prairie Village in Rantoul. He loved fishing and spending time with his family. Bill believed in Christ and professed his beliefs at an early age.
There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul, with a gathering of friends and family for one hour prior to the service.