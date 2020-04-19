SAVOY — William Henry "Bill" Avery passed away Tuesday (April 14, 2020) at Champaign Urbana Nursing & Rehab, Savoy, one week after his 97th birthday.
Bill was born April 7, 1923, in Livingston, Mont., to Ned and Alice Avery. Bill’s father was a U.S. forest ranger, and the family moved to Custer, S.D., during the Great Depression, and later to Laramie, Wyo., where Bill attended high school and the University of Wyoming.
His college education was interrupted by World War II when he enlisted in the Army Air Force. He played trombone in the Army Air Force band and was stationed in India and the Philippines.
He returned to the University of Wyoming after the war and received a degree in music education. Later in his career, he returned to the University of Wyoming, where he completed a master of music education degree. He began his career teaching music in Douglas, Wyo.
He met and married another first-year teacher, Elaine Lofgren, and they moved to Sheridan, Wyo., where he served as band director for 35 years in the Sheridan public schools. Bill’s beloved wife, Elaine, died in 2011, and a few years later, he moved to Champaign to be near son Mark and his family.
Bill is survived by his three sons, Ned Avery of Denver, Jon Avery of Lexington, Ky., and Mark (Susan) Avery of Champaign; three grandchildren, Katherine (Ray) Turner of Urbana, Matthew (Amanda) Avery of Elmwood and Joshua Avery of Tampa, Fla.; and four great-grandchildren, Ginger, Brandon, Wesley and Nolan Turner.
Bill’s sister, Muriel Saunders, passed away in 2019.
Interment will be in the Masonic Section of the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery, Wyoming.
Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is assisting with arrangements (morganmemorialhome.com).