URBANA — William Edward Basehart, 99, died Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Meadowbrook Health Center, Clark-Lindsey Village, Urbana.
He was born Nov. 15, 1921, in Zanesville, Ohio, to Clarence Basehart and Mary Murphy. He married Helen Barttrum on July 16, 1945, in Dayton, Ohio.
Proceeding him in death were his wife, Helen; his sister, Mary Louise Wagner; and his son, Patrick.
He is survived by two sons, Michael A. Basehart of Dallas and Joseph A. Basehart of Urbana; one grandson; three great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild of Oklahoma City, Okla.
William was a veteran of World War II and the Korean War. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps in June 1940. He served in Europe and Iceland as a crew chief for P-38 fighters that patrolled the North Atlantic hunting German submarines that were sinking U.S. ship convoys taking war supplies to Great Britain and Russia. In 1945, he left the Army Air Corps and worked for Trans World Airlines.
In 1947, he re-joined the Army Air Corps, which became the U.S. Air Force the same year. He served 22 years in the Air Force at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul; Clark Air Force Base in Manila, Philippines; and Tainan Air Force Base, Taiwan. After retiring from the Air Force in 1962, he was employed for 25 years in civil service at Chanute. He was an instructor in the aircraft electronic course and officer aircraft maintenance course, and an instructor and supervisor in the aircraft environmental systems course. He retired from civil service in April 1988.
He received many World War II campaign medals, citations and awards during his Air Force career. He was a member of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church, Urbana.
His upbringing during the Great Depression was an incredible hardship on his family. However, what it taught him, and his legacy to so many people right up to the end of his life, was his unwavering sense of duty, commitment to personal sacrifice, personal responsibility and incredible perseverance. He passed these traits to his sons and others that had the privilege of knowing him and working for him and so many that he taught during his military service.
With his death, he passes the torch onto the about 100,000 living veterans of the 16 million total veterans of World War II. We all owe a great gratitude to his generation, the "Greatest Generation," which enabled future generations to reap the benefits of their sacrifices.
He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Special gratitude goes to Kim Hislope, Busey Bank; his excellent caregivers, Kailan Makenzie Jacobs, Elizabeth Rowland, and Nickia Elkins from Midwest Care, Melissa Cronin and Datia Rosenberg of Age Wise Care Management, and Paige Freeman, Amy Zook and Sheri Siler at Autumn Fields Assisted Living; and the doctors, CNAs, and nurses at Meadowbrook Health Center who did so much to make each day enjoyable and comfortable.
He now is in the Kingdom of God with his dear wife, Helen; son, Patrick; and his constant companion of almost 20 years, his kitty, Stella.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine Wildlife Medical Clinic, 2100 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana, IL 61801.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Urbana. Visitation will be at 9 a.m. Burial with full military honors will immediately follow the funeral Mass at Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana. Arrangements are being handled by Mittendorf Calvert Funeral Home in Champaign.