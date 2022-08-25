TUSCOLA — William Thomas Bauer, formerly of Tuscola and St. Elmo, passed away at 6:55 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at Amber Glen Memory Care Facility, Urbana.
William is survived by his sons, Carl Bauer of rural Ivesdale and Michael (Sarah) Bauer of Villa Grove; daughter, Lorianne Bauer of Champaign; grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Jayden and Cameron Bauer; great-grandchildren, Cassidy Underwood and Caydin Gandy; sister, Dorothy (Glen) Weaver of Shelbyville; and many loving nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur P. Bauer and Edna J. Koeberlein Bauer.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Forty Martyrs Catholic Church, 201 E. Van Allen St., Tuscola. Burial will follow in Tuscola Township Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 S. Main St., Tuscola.
Bill grew up on a farm with four siblings. Later, Bill met Carol while studying at Eastern Illinois University. He introduced her to his family and the Catholic Church, where they married a few years later in 1958. They settled in Petersburg, where Bill was a principal and they welcomed all three of their children.
The farm called Bill back, and they moved to Tuscola. He loved John Deere, selling Golden Harvest Seed Corn, bringing home stray cats, greeting and ushering at Mass and helping kids "try" to learn to love math as much as he did. Bill and Carol looked forward to their time at Kiwanis after retiring and in addition to some amazing trips to see sights around the country and their large families, their Alaskan Cruise was especially memorable.
Memorials are suggested to Eastern Illinois Foodbank at eifoodbank.org/ or to the Champaign County Humane Society at cuhumane.org/.