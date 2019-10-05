URBANA — William H. Behrens Jr., 90, of Urbana, formerly of Champaign, passed away Thursday (Oct. 3, 2019) at home in Brookdale Assisted Living, Urbana.
He was born April 10, 1929, in St. Louis, to William and Lucille Behrens. He was raised in Mascoutah, where he attended both grade school and high school. He continued his education at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus and then the University of Illinois Medical School, Chicago.
He served as colonel in the U.S. Air Force Medical Service for 22 years, as well as serving the U of I (C-U) McKinley Student Health Services for 20 years. At USAF Medical Services School, he wrote and implemented the USAF Physicians Assistants Program at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, under the auspices of director of training. The graduates served the military and also civilian population and received their B.S. degrees at completion.
William leaves behind his wife, Clarice, three children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held at Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Harvest Church, Urbana, at 11 a.m. He will be laid to rest in Grandview Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Harvest Church Outreach Fund and UHWM.