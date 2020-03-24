MANSFIELD — William Beran Vokac, 77, of Mansfield passed away in Urbana on Friday (March 20, 2020).
He is survived by his wife, Ruth Ann (Miller) Vokac, and his daughters and sons-in-law, Amy Vokac Bland and Steve Bland and Joy Lynn (Vokac) Henderson and Jason Henderson. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Dylan, Brielle, Charlie, Zachary and Ryan; and one niece, Susan Bender.
Bill was born Aug. 1, 1942, to Charles W. and Anne J. Vokac. He met his wife, Ruth Ann, at the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign when both were undergraduates, and they married on April 30, 1965. After graduation, they remained avid Illini fans, attending football and basketball games regularly.
Bill’s passions were music, sailing and ham radio. He played trombone and euphonium in several Champaign-Urbana groups for years, including through his last year. He sailed all his adult life at Homer Lake and Clinton Lake, held various leadership roles in Clinton Lake Sailing Association and taught sailing lessons to anyone who wanted to learn the intricacies of his sport.
He earned his general ham license, call sign K9WQY, in high school. Later, he upgraded to an extra class and changed his call sign to K9BV. He also taught amateur radio, particularly enjoying his time helping students with disabilities earn their amateur radio licenses at the Handiham Radio Camp in Minnesota.
In his professional life, Bill taught science to junior high and high school students and owned an electronics service store in Mansfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Carol Ann Bender.
Hamsher Lakeside in Fox Lake will arrange a private burial in Grant Cemetery, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
You may send donations in Bill’s name to Clinton Lake Sailing Association, P.O. Box 227, Philo, IL 61864, or to Courage Kenny Handiham Program, Mail Route 78446, 3915 Golden Valley Road, Golden Valley, MN 55422.