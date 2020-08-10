BROADLANDS — William “Bill” J. Bosch, 88, of Broadlands passed away at noon Thursday (Aug. 6, 2020) at home.
Private funeral mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Bongard, with the Rev. Keith Walder officiating. A public graveside service will be at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bongard. Freese Funeral Home, Sidney, is assisting with arrangements.
Mr. Bosch was born Jan. 28, 1932, in Broadlands, a son to Andrew and Frances Hausman Bosch. He married Vera Hopper, and they had four children. He later married Doris Jane McCormick Apgar, and she preceded in him death.
Surviving are his four children, Mark (Marsha) Bosch of Plainfield, Linda (Rudy) Carlton-Huber of Sullivan, David (Traci) Bosch of Broadlands and Robert Bosch of Littleton, Colo.; nine grandchildren, Jennifer (Carl) Bodin, Sydney Bosch, Craig (Angie) Negangard, Danielle Finn, Jacob (Lauren) Bosch, Clayton (Larissa) Bosch, Edwin Bosch, Bryson Bosch and Hayden Bosch; 10 great-grandchildren; a brother, Ralph (Edie) Bosch of Connecticut; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Rita Bosch; infant brother, Joseph; and a brother, Henry Bosch.
He graduated from Longview High School in 1949. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was employed at USI Chemical in Tuscola, retiring in 1991. He was active in the community; he was past president of ABL and Heritage school boards, a Cub Scout Master for 25 years, and he coached Little League baseball for many years. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Bongard, and enjoyed watching his grandchildren in their school activities. He was a Chicago Cubs and Bears fan.
Memorials may be made to St. Thomas School.