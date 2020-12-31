OAKWOOD — William “Bill” Gillis, 78, of Oakwood passed away at home Monday (Dec. 28, 2020).
He was born in Danville on Aug. 1, 1942, a son of Ruth and Robert Gillis. They preceded him in death.
Also preceding him in death were his first wife, Minnie; brother, Robert Gillis; and infant daughter, Deana.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Gillis; daughters, Tonya Horvat and Kerrie (Wesley) Brash; stepdaughters, Barbara Craddick and Michelle Craddick; and granddaughter, Sydney.
Bill enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he proudly served for four years before beginning his career at the Danville post office. After 30 years, Bill was able to enjoy retirement. He was a member of the Apollo Motorhome Club.
Cremation rites were accorded at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834.
For those who would like to make a donation in Bill’s honor, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674, or on their website at heart.org/.
Please join Bill’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.