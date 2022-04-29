MANSFIELD — William “Bill” McCleary, 94, of Mansfield passed away Wednesday (April 27, 2022) at 12:45 a.m. at Manor Court, Clinton.
His public graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Monday, May 2, at Grandview Memorial Gardens, 4112 W. Bloomington Road, Champaign, with Pastor Jeffrey McPike officiating. There will be no visitation. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Mansfield, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church of Osman.
Bill was born on Oct. 12, 1927, in Bellflower, a son of Philip “Tip” and Nellie Dugan McCleary Sr. He married Moneta N. Randel on Oct. 19, 1946, in Mansfield. She passed away Jan. 6, 2022.
Bill is survived by his children, William P. (Nancy) McCleary of Weldon, Patrick S. (Micki) McCleary of Lexington and Joy L. (Greg) Johnson of Mansfield; eight grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and five stepgreat-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Moneta McCleary; grandson, Kevin McCleary; parents, Philip “Tip” and Nellie McCleary Sr.; two brothers, Philip and Robert McCleary; six sisters, Eva Schmall, Edna Lorig, Nita Garrison, June Orr, Jean Sturts and Fern McCleary.
Bill started farming after his junior year in high school and farmed in Blue Ridge Township and the Galesville area until his retirement.
He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church of Osman. He loved his family and friends dearly and will be missed by all.