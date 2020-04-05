TOLONO — William “Bill” Negangard, 85, of Tolono, formerly of Sidney, passed away at 9:50 a.m. Friday (April 3, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Private graveside services will be held. Pastor Matt Montgomery will be officiating. Burial will be in Lewis Cemetery, Tuscola. Freese Funeral Home, Tolono, is assisting with arrangements.
Mr. Negangard was born Dec. 18, 1934, in Sidney, a son to Ralph and Wilma Duncan Negangard.
Surviving are four children, Dave (Diane Noland) Negangard of St. Joseph, Jody (Doug) Reifsteck of Tolono, Sue (George) Lawrence of Sidney and Dan (Janet) Negangard of Catlin; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a brother, Charles (Donna) Negangard of Sidney; a sister, Mary Kay (Cloyd) Staples of Anniston, Ala.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
e was preceded in death by his parents.
Bill farmed in the Sidney area for several years and then was a self-employed painting contractor. He was a lead painter at Burnham City Hospital from 1980-1988. He then returned to being a self-employed painter and farmer.
He enjoyed traveling, tractor shows, blue grass music and his farm. Each fall, he participated and won many hand corn-shucking contests over two states. He was a lifetime member of the National Corn Huskers Association.