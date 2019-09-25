RANTOUL — William “Bill” Michael Nolan of Rantoul passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at the age of 50.
He graduated from Urbana High School and went on to serve in the U.S. Army. He had a passion for helping people. Bill worked for the State of Illinois for 25 years. Bill was a fighter, strong-willed, and a caring man who loved his family.
He was the son of Oma/Bob Webb and Norman Hofmann. He has a brother, Butch, and sister, Tonia. He was a father to John, Mariah and Billy, and a grandpa to Sarai and Jackson.
Memories or condolences may be shared with his family on his everlasting memorial page at IllianaCremation.com.