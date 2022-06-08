DANVILLE — William R. “Bill” Demos, 52, of Danville went to heaven Thursday (June 2, 2022) after a valiant, hard-fought battle with cancer.
Bill was born on July 3, 1969, the son of Brenda (Dreher) Demos of Danville and Andrew Demos of Belle Fourche, S.D. He was a graduate of Danville High School and attended DACC. He worked at three local auto parts stores, his favorite being Fagen’s. In 2007, Bill was hired by ECB Management Co. to help get the Geico Nascar Show Car program started. He traveled throughout all 48 contiguous states, showing the car at races, the car sponsor’s businesses and at other requested venues, making hundreds of lifelong friends. COVID-19 shut down Nascar and the show car programs during the 2020 race season. While waiting for it to re-open and allow fans to attend races, Bill was diagnosed with cancer, which ended his 14 years with ECB. Those years were his happiest.
Loved ones who preceded Bill to heaven include his much-loved grandparents, Oscar R. and Sarah Dreher and William and Tasia Demos; significant other, Heidi Platz Clifton; cousins, Neil Culpepper and Bryan Cannon; stepmother, Wanda Demos; uncle, Ed Nuku; and several other aunts and uncles who are dearly loved.
Bill is survived by his mother and father; brother, Jim (Stephanie) Demos; nephews, Nicholas, A.J. and Lucas Demos; uncles and aunts, John and Mimi Demos, Ed and Shirley Dreher and Mary Dreher Nuku; cousins, Stasia (Matt) Demos Mills, Cathy Saunders, Connie Cannon, Derek Sanders, Al (Lisa) Nuku, Holly (Jeff) Melby, Oscar “Joey” Nuku, Sarah (Kevin Dandrea) Nuku and Matt (Kylee Vermillion) Nuku; and many second cousins he adored. Bill is also survived by many lifelong local friends and hundreds of friends he met during his Nascar years who also became “lifelong.” The outpouring of prayers and concern from all has meant so much.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Auto Racing Outreach, 2625 Cindi Lane, Claremont, NC 28610, which is a nonprofit organization that ministers to all at Nascar events.
A celebration of Bill’s life will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 10, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 200 E. West St., Georgetown, IL 61846. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest in Spring Hill Cemetery, Danville.
Please join his family in sharing memories, photos and videos through his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.