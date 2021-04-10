LAKEWOOD, Colo. — William H. “Bill” Severns Jr., 97, of Wilmington, Del., and Urbana, died March 19, 2021, at home in Lakewood, Colo.
He was born Jan. 5, 1924, in Champaign, to William H. Severns, a professor of mechanical engineering at the University of Illinois, and Mary E. Severns, a librarian.
He graduated from Urbana High School in 1941 and went on to attend the University of Illinois. During World War II, Bill served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1944 to 1946. After being honorably discharged, he returned to the university and received a B.S. in chemical engineering. In 1948, he married Mary Reeser. The couple moved to Newark, Del., where he attended the University of Delaware and received his Ph.D. in chemical engineering in 1950.
Bill and Mary had three children, Matthew, Barbara and Kathryn. In December 1979, Mary was critically injured in a single-car automobile accident and was on life support. With the blessing of his children and Mary’s family, when it became clear she would not recover and would remain in a persistent vegetative state, he sued to have her removed from life support. The landmark case was eventually decided in his favor by the Delaware Chancery Court. In addition, the case led to the introduction and passage of state legislation recognizing living wills.
Bill spent his entire career working for the DuPont company at both the Experimental Station and the Newport plant. After the Newport plant was sold to Ciba-Geigy, he worked briefly for the acquiring company before retiring.
Always civic-minded, he was president of the Sherwood Park Civic Association and Green Hills Lions Club. As president of the Caesar Rodney Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, he initiated projects to honor American revolutionary patriots throughout the state.
He was passionate about education and funded scholarships at the University of Delaware and endowed the William H. Severns Jr. Faculty Support Fund and William H. Severns Jr. Distinguished Chair of Chemical Engineering.
After he was widowed, Bill found love again with a high school friend, Jacqueline Scott Cobb. During their 32-year marriage, they traveled the world and oversaw philanthropic projects with an educational focus. After Jacquie died in 2017, he moved to Lakewood to live with his daughter, Kathryn, and son-in-law, Christopher Avery, who was killed in December 2020 by robbery suspects fleeing from police.
He was predeceased by his parents; brother, Robert; wives, Mary Severns and Jacquie Severns; son, Matthew Severns; daughter, Barbara Severns Czerniak; grandson, John Czerniak; and son-in-law, Chris Avery.
He is survived by his daughter, Kathryn Severns Avery of Lakewood; granddaughter Suzanne Czerniak (Sasha Hayes-Rusnov) and great-granddaughter, Ellie, of New Haven, Conn.; son-in-law Richard Czerniak (Lia) and daughter Lily; granddaughter Emma Lindsey-Severns of Denver, grandson Geoffrey Lindsey-Severns of Denver, grandson Griffin Lindsey-Severns and daughter-in-law Amy Lindsey of Shepherdstown, W.Va.
A private memorial service will be held in Colorado. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a contribution to the charity of your choice.