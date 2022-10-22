DANVILLE — William (Bill) “Shadow” Crawford, 87, of Danville passed away at 4:44 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton.
Bill was born July 8, 1935, in Danville, the son of Leonard and Evabelle Crawford. He married Sally Marie Middlemas on Nov. 23, 1958, at Central Christian Church in Georgetown; she preceded him in death on Feb. 19, 2016.
Survivors include two sons, Gregory Crawford and Matthew (Jeanne) Crawford of Lake Zurich; a daughter, Lorri Lewis of Greenville, N.C.; and seven grandchildren, Nicholas, Nathan, Jasmine, Shelby, Bailey, Will and Jack.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sally; and a son-in-law, “Fuzz” Lewis.
Bill had 40 years at Hyster Company before he retired. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Bears and Illini fan, but mostly, Bill enjoyed golfing with his friends, playing euchre and spending time with his family.
A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville. James Blue will officiate. Entombment will be in Sunset Memorial Park, Danville, with military rites accorded by the American Legion Post 210 Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at the funeral home.
Memorial may be made in Bill’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at stjude.org — a charity Bill was passionate about.
Please join Bill’s family in sharing memories/photos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.