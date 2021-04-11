HOOPESTON — William “Bill” L. Swan, 96, of Hoopeston passed away at 8:35 a.m. Friday, April 9, 2021, at his home.
Bill was born on Sept. 1, 1924, in Blanchard, Mich., the son of Arthur and Theda (Allen) Swan. He married Beverly Hutchinson on Aug. 17, 1946, in Blanchard. She preceded him in death in January 1998. He later married Marguerite “Marg” Shoufler on June 22, 2002, in Hoopeston. She survives.
He is also survived by three daughters, Starane (Dan) Crandell of Charlevoix, Mich., Gailee (Casey) Wilkins of Mt. Pleasant, Mich., and Kimi (Denny) Munger of West Branch, Mich.; two stepchildren, Marsha (Richard) Woodard of Danville and Herb (Shari) Shoufler of Mason, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Kathy (Godfrey) Abuya, Sherry (Steve) Kujawa, Jennifer (Charlie) Cline, Katelyn (Sean) Carey, Justin Munger, Kara (Keith) Osmond and Carly Munger; four stepgrandchildren, Sara Woodard, Ashley (David) Knecht, Tiffany Dimmick and Samantha Shoufler; 14 great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Martin Simon of Canton, Mich.; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Arthur Swan; mother, Theda Earl; wife, Beverly Swan; two brothers, James and Donald Swan; two sisters-in-law, Lois Simon and Mary Swan; and a great-granddaughter, Kennedy Osmond.
Bill graduated from Blanchard High School in 1943. He served in the Army from 1943 to 1946, spending time in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater.
Bill began working at Leonard Refinery in Mount Pleasant, Mich., in 1948, and later worked at Total Refinery in Alma, Mich., until his retirement in 1987.
He was a member of the Hoopeston First Christian Church and Hoopeston American Legion. Bill enjoyed playing solitaire, reading, fishing, camping and traveling, and loved dancing. He also enjoyed playing with his grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Blurton Funeral Home, 309 E. Washington St., Hoopeston. He will be laid to rest following funeral services at Pine River Cemetery in Blanchard, Mich.
The family has entrusted the Blurton Funeral Home to assist them in honoring Bill's life.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bill's name to Land of Lincoln Honor Flight, 57 Country Place, Springfield, IL 62703, or to an organization of the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be offered on Bill's everlasting memorial page at blurtonfuneralhomes.com.