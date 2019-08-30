CLOVERDALE, Ind. — William “Bill” Wilson, 77, of Cloverdale, Ind., passed away Saturday (Aug. 24, 2019).
Bill was born in Champaign on Nov. 21, 1941, the son of Berl and Dorothy (Brewer) Wilson.
He attended Champaign schools and went on to the University of Illinois to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in animal science. Bill loved the cattle business from 4-H on. He and his family are the owners of Wilson Cattle Company, Cloverdale.
Bill was a member of the American Angus Association and was elected to serve on the board of directors, where he was then elected in 1997 to serve as president of the American Angus Association. He also was very active in the Indiana Angus Association, where he also held several offices going on to be elected to serve as the state president. Bill was also noted as one of the top judges in the livestock industry, having judged many national, state and county shows throughout the United States plus major shows in Canada and Zimbabwe. He was also noted for showing many grand champions at the national and state level, on being the first exhibitor to show three National Western Stock Show (Denver) grand champion bulls of three different breeds (Angus, Charolais and shorthorn) in same year, 1988. Bill also was inducted in September 2000 to the Livestock Breeders Hall of Fame sponsored by Purdue University.
Bill leaves his wife, Priscilla, and son, Chad, to carry on.
He now joins his sister, Jeanette Smith, and brother-in-law, Jim; another brother-in-law, Jim “Turp” Gannaway; and daughter, Lori Green. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Lou Gannaway.
Arrangements are being handled by Whitaker Funeral Home, Cloverdale, Ind. Visitation and services will be held Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at the Wilson Cattle Farm, Cloverdale. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Service immediately following.
