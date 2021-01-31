GRINNELL, Iowa — William “Bill” Louis Wissmiller, 89, of Grinnell, Iowa, died Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at Mayflower Community Health Care Center, Grinnell.
William was born in Paxton on Dec. 11, 1931, to Gertrude and Louis Wissmiller of Gibson City. He graduated from Drummer Township High School in Gibson City and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from February 1952 to February 1954.
On June 22, 1957, he married Theresa Jean Stine of Paxton. He graduated from the University of Illinois in 1960 with a BS degree in agronomy and continued in graduate school until he was recruited by Cargill. Bill was employed by Cargill, Inc., as a research scientist from 1960 until 1997. His employment was in Rochelle and Grinnell, ending in a three-year period in Harare, Zimbabwe.
Bill is survived by his wife, Jean of Grinnell; two children, Ann Cortelyou of Denver, Iowa, and Paul Wissmiller of Minneapolis; two grandchildren, Kira and Kendall Cortelyou of Denver, Iowa; two sisters; and one brother in Illinois.
He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers and a sister.
Cremation has taken place at Smith Funeral Home, Grinnell, and no visitation is planned. A memorial service will be held by the family at a later time.
Memorial contributions in Bill’s name may be made to the Drake Community Library or UnityPoint Grinnell Regional Medical Center and mailed in care of Smith Funeral Home, P.O. Box 368, Grinnell, IA 50112. Memories and condolences may be provided to Bill’s family online at smithfh.com.