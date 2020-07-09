SADORUS — William “Bill” H. Wood, 97, of Sadorus passed away at 12:20 p.m. Monday (July 6, 2020) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Bill was born June 15, 1923, in Champaign to Emma Huffman and Roy Wood. Bill was one of 11 children.
Surviving are his four children, Susan (Bob) Rogers of Sadorus, Amy (Joe) Matthews of Champaign, Steve (Sue) Wood of Sadorus and Tim (Debbie) Wood of Sadorus; a brother, Kenny Wood of Champaign, and a sister, Bernice Magmen of Decatur; eight grandsons, Chris (Kate) Rogers, Scott Rogers, Jamie (Jenna) Matthews, Joey (Estella) Matthews, Phillip (Megan) Wood, Patrick (Sara) Wood and Tobie and Tyler Wood; and eight great-grandchildren, Jaymin, Jarin, Bella, Zoey and Sophie Matthews and Adeline, Grayson and Harrison Rogers.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Emma; his wife, Betty Ferris Wood; brothers, Jack, Harold and James Wood; and sisters, Marie Ogden, Lois Stierwalt, Lucille Wood, Margaret Blume and Betty Grothe.
Bill was a graduate of Sadorus High School, where he was a standout athlete. He married his high school sweetheart, Betty Ferris Wood, on Aug. 10, 1948.
Bill was an avid sportsman and enjoyed any type of hunting. He also raised pheasants for many years. He had a custom corn-shelling business and had an egg route.
Bill and Betty operated Woody’s Tavern for six years in Sadorus. He was a lifelong farmer in Sadorus and also worked for the Illinois Department of Conservation until his retirement.
Bill was always looking for ways to improve the community. He was instrumental in helping establish Little League teams in Sadorus, helped obtain grants for the park and helped establish the Sadorus Sportsman Club. He also served on the Sadorus Town Board as well as Sadorus Township Board.
He was a lifelong member of St. Boniface Catholic Church.
Bill had just celebrated his 97th birthday and was honored by a townwide drive-by parade. He never knew a stranger and will be forever known for his colorful stories and jokes.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Samantha, Miya, Red and Abby for their help in caring for Dad.
A private Mass will take place at St. Boniface Catholic Church. A public graveside service will be 10:45 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at St. Boniface Cemetery, Seymour. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Freese Funeral Home, Tolono, is assisting with arrangements.