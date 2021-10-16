PHILO — William E. Bolger, 85, of Philo passed away at 8:15 a.m. Thursday (Oct. 14, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, at St. Thomas Catholic Church, Philo, with the Rev. Keith Walder officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Philo. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the church with the rosary at 4:30 p.m. Freese Funeral Home, Sidney, is assisting with arrangements.
Bill was born Nov. 4, 1935, in Los Angeles, a son to Henry and Bonnie McGee Bolger. He married Edith Clennon on Nov. 13, 1954, in Philo; she survives.
Also surviving are six children, Susan Yeazel of Philo, Chuck (Diane) Bolger of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Cathy (Mike) Weatherford of Villa Grove, John Bolger of Fairview, Cease (Darren) Cady of Danville, Iowa, and Jim (Michelle) Bolger of Philo; 13 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Robert Bolger.
Bill was employed at Western Electric for 25 years. He also owned and operated a barber shop in Philo. He was past fire chief of the Philo Fire Department and was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church, Philo. He was an actor in plays and commercials. He enjoyed the Chicago Cubs, golfing and gardening.
Memorials may be made to St. Thomas Church or school. Condolences may made at freesefh.com.