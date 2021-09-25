DANVILLE — William “Bill” E. Borror, 90, of Danville passed away Wednesday (Sept. 22, 2021) at Colonial Manor nursing home.
He was born Aug. 6, 1931, in Potomac, the son of George D. and Virginia F. (Bishop) Borror. A graduate of both Illinois State University and the University of Illinois, Bill was a lifelong teacher, beginning at Jamaica High School, then at Southview Junior High and spending the majority of his career in Champaign; first at Jefferson Junior High and finishing at Centennial High School. After retiring from teaching, Bill enjoyed working at Voorhees Lumber Mart and volunteering at the Illiana Genealogical Society.
Bill married Beverly “Bobbie” A. Henders on June 13, 1958, in Sidell, and she preceded him in death in 1996. Later in life, Bill enjoyed traveling, dancing and spending winters in Texas with his longtime companion, Libbie Terry, who also preceded him. Recently, he enjoyed spending time at the American Legion and going to lunch and for car rides with his good friend, Pat Linck.
Bill is survived by his daughter, Kim Borror of Newburgh, Ind.; nephews, John (Pamela) Walker and Michael Walker, both of California; and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother-in-law, Ruth Ellen and John Walker; and in-laws, Jack and Juanita Henders.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Sept. 27, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Kruger Coan Pape Funeral Home, 10 E. Williams St., Danville. Services will follow at 11:30 a.m., with Pastor Randall Robinson officiating. Following services, Bill will be laid to rest in Potomac Cemetery, near his parents. Regulations regarding social distancing and mask usage issued by the CDC and IDPH will be strictly followed.
Memorials may be made in Bill's name to the Illiana Genealogical Society, 215 W. North St., Danville, IL 61832, or to a charity of the donor’s choice. Memories and messages for the family may be left on the Kruger Coan Pape Facebook page or on their website at krugercoanpape.com.