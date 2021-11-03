URBANA — William (Bill) J. Brown, 74, of Urbana lost his six-year battle with cancer on Saturday (Oct. 30, 2021) at 9:11 a.m. He passed peacefully at his home surrounded by family.
Bill was born on Nov. 15, 1946, in Milan, Tenn., to George and Roberta (Swearingen) Brown. He graduated from Urbana High School and the Institute of Engineering Technicians. Bill worked as an engineering technician for over 35 years for the Illinois Department of Transportation. He was a longtime member of the American Legion. In retirement, he volunteered for the Regional Food Bank and Faith in Action.
He is survived by two sons, Michael Brown of St. Joseph and Jon Brown of Las Vegas; a daughter, Heather (Roche Sr.) Cain of St. Joseph; three grandchildren, Austin Cain, Payton Cain and Jason (Kayla) Cain; a brother, Hank (Cheryl) Brown of Lenexa, Kan.; and a sister, Robilee (Jim) Bell of Sebree, Ky.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Roche Cain Jr.
Memorials may be made in his name to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and Shriners Hospitals for Children. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to renner-wikoffchapel.com.