SAVOY — Warren C. McCarty, 95, passed away at 9:15 a.m. Thursday (July 11, 2019) at home in Savoy.
Warren was born Aug. 6, 1923, in St. Joseph, a son of Glenn F. and Marie (Feely) McCarty. He grew up in St. Joseph and graduated from St. Joseph High School with the Class of 1941. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served during World War II in Germany and Austria.
Warren married his sweetheart and best friend, Vera A. Edington, on May 30, 1947, in Ottawa. He retired from the University of Illinois as grounds foreman in 1979. He loved to travel and was an avid hunter and fisherman. In his later years, he crafted countless cross-stitch pieces and at least 60 quilts. He was a lifelong Cubs fan. Recently, when Warren was asked what was the most memorable event he had seen in 95 years, his response was the Cubs winning the World Series.
Warren is survived by his wife, Vera McCarty of Savoy; daughter, Deanne (Merrill) Wattjes of Thomasboro; son, W. Dean (Carol) McCarty of South Jordan, Utah; granddaughters, Jennifer (Travis) Gilbert of Fort Wayne, Ind., Jessica (John) Marty of Paxton, Shelly (Neal) White of Rantoul, Sarah (Dusten) Keppner of South Jordan, Anna (Preston) Adamson of Sandy, Utah, and Rachel (Steve) Sorensen of Layton, Utah; grandsons, Jared (Sharon) McCarty of Layton and Joshua (Amanda) McCarty of Medford, N.J.; and 20 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Martin McCarty; and sister, Betty J. Bange.
A 10 a.m. graveside service is scheduled for Friday, July 19, 2019, at Roselawn Cemetery, 611 E. Pennsylvania Ave., Champaign. A one-hour private family viewing will precede at Mount Hope Mausoleum. Following Warren's services, a celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. at the American Legion Post 24, 705 Bloomington Road, Champaign. Mittendorf Calvert Funeral Home is handling arrangements.