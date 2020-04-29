William Carrier Apr 29, 2020 53 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHAMPAIGN — William Carrier, 58, of Champaign died at 9:20 p.m. Monday, April 20, 2020, at home. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 1215 W. Bradley Ave., Urbana. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers