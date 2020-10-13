DANVILLE — William A. Case, 84, of Danville passed away Saturday (Oct. 10, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born on Aug. 24, 1936, the son of Dexter (Allen) and Roy Case, Danville.
William leaves behind his former wife, Caroline Case, and their children, Mark Allen Case, Theresa Young and Donna (Kenny) Watson; grandchildren, Brandon Young, Elizabeth Young, Michelle Watson and David Watson; as well as great-grandchildren, Graydon, Gabby, Yosef and Baby Young, who is expected to arrive in 2021.
William was preceded in death by both of his parents and close cousin, Earl (Martha) Hargan.
As a child, William enjoyed fishing with his cousin, Earl. He joined the U.S. Army and then spent six years in the Army Reserves. He graduated from the University of Illinois in 1959. He spent some time as a teacher, served many years on the Newtown Grade School Board, as well as the Blount Township Board for about 30 years. William had also raised cattle and pigs then later became a farmer and a landlord, where he owned and rented out 12 houses and two apartments. William loved to travel all over the world. Some of his favorite places to visit were South Africa, Ireland, Germany and the Philippines.
He will be missed dearly by his family and friends.
A celebration of life service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834. Services will end at the funeral home, and he will be laid to rest in Sunset Memorial Park, Danville. Visitation will be held the evening prior on Friday, Oct. 16, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Please join William’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.