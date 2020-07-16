DANVILLE — William Jean Clem, 82, of Danville passed away at 8:58 p.m. Wednesday (July 15, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
He was born on March 7, 1938, in Danville, the son of Russell and Grace (Laird) Clem. He married Julia “Judy” Powell on March 8, 1959. She survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Carrie (Tom) Farrell; three grandchildren, Ashley (Ryan) Gondzur, Tyler Farrell and Courtney (Daniel) Perez; four great-grandchildren, Ava and Isaiah Perez and Gracyn and Jaxon Gondzur; a sister, Shirley; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, William D. Clem; and nine brothers and sisters, Bob, Jim, Betty, Mary, Albert, Bert, Walt, Russell and Frank.
William served in the U.S. Army from 1955-1958. He was the co-owner of Ideal Supply Plumbing and Heating and was a member at Trinity Lutheran Church. William was an avid golfer and mushroom hunter. He especially loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and the rest of his family.
A service to celebrate the life of William Clem will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home in Danville, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834. Pastor Kent Tibben will officiate. Burial will follow at Johnson Cemetery in Danville. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the services on Saturday. Face masks will be required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church.
