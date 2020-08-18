MAHOMET — William A. Clodfelder, 86, passed away at 9:47 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
A private family graveside was held Monday, Aug. 10, at Riverside Cemetery, Mahomet, with ministers Brent Roberson and Jerry Farney officiating. He was honored by the Mahomet American Legion Honor Guard as he was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of the American Legion for over 50 years.
Mr. Clodfelder was born on March 8, 1934, in Cooks Mills, to Henry and Mildred (Eaton) Clodfelder. He married Helen Kammin on Feb. 12, 1956, in rural Sidney. She survives in Mahomet.
Also surviving are three children, Debbi (Doug) Logan of Camillus, N.Y., Cheryl (Tom) Mahaffey of Mahomet and Bill (Jill) Clodfelder II of Mahomet; along with seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.
His sister, Shirley (Bill) Donnell of Mattoon, survives.
Mr. Clodfelder graduated from Illinois Commercial College with a degree in accounting and business in 1958. He became vice president of sales for Harry Gill Company and then started his career in the insurance field in 1963 with Lincoln National Life and became president of Lincoln-Clodfelder and Associates.
Clodfelder Insurance Agency of Mahomet was founded by Mr. Clodfelder in 1982. He retired in 2005.
He was a life member of the University of Illinois Alumni Association, was a Village of Mahomet trustee from 1986-1999 and a member of Sangamon Valley Christian Center. He was also an Ansar Shriner for over 50 years.
William loved the Lord, his family and playing golf. He was a wonderful mentor, partner at business and golf for his son, Bill. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820.