CHAMPAIGN — William L. Cronk, 91, of Champaign, formerly of East Peoria, died at 11:07 a.m. Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at home.
A memorial gathering is scheduled for April 23, from 2 to 4 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Peoria.
Bill was born on Nov. 3, 1930, in Chicago, the son of Homer and Elizabeth Field Cronk. He married Esther Cronk on Nov. 17, 1956, in Peoria.
Also surviving are two sons, Bryan (Ursula) Cronk of Raleigh, N.C., and Robert (Melanie) Cronk of Washington; one daughter, Jael (Steve) Thorp of Champaign; five grandchildren, Christopher Cronk, Melissa Bell, Rebecca Rhodes, Sarah Johnson and Tim Thorp; and seven great-grandchildren, James and Joanna Cronk, Echo and Oona Bell, Ransom and Felix Rhodes and Ezra Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Esther Cronk, and three siblings, Bob Cronk, Betty Wood and Pat Huizenga.
Bill grew up in Chicago’s South Side. He told stories of hopping street cars with his buddy, being an altar boy at the Episcopal church, and taking care of his two sisters while his mother worked. Bill was a metallurgical engineer, veteran and lifelong employee of Caterpillar Inc. His career included an assignment in Europe with his family. He became a leader that put people first, committing time to Myers-Briggs personality testing and developing others. Bill was a devoted husband who pursued shared interests with his wife, such as running, painting, animal welfare and travelling. He was generous, spent time with family and loved his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. Bill also really liked getting a bargain.
He was a man of ideas, always searching for ways to improve. Diagnosed with Parkinson's disease late in life, he fought hard to counter its effects and maintain his health.
During his life, Bill participated in various support groups and church, where he connected with others and was well-liked. He will be remembered for his hugs, humor and warmth.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA) or the Michael J. Fox Foundation. Condolences may be offered at rennerwikoffchapel.com.