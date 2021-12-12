PHILO — William Michael "Bill" Curry, 72, passed away at 7:46 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana, with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m.
Bill was born June 25, 1949, in East Chicago, Ind., a son of Claude and Betty (Palmer) Curry. He married Deborah Dean on June 6, 1968. He later married Sue Ellen Finkenbiner on July 30, 1983. She survives him.
Also surviving are two sons, Michael Curry of Abingdon and Kyle Curry of San Francisco; a daughter, Rachel Pevey of Jacksonville; and four grandchildren, Adam Curry, Emma Curry, Anna Pevey and Norah Pevey.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a granddaughter, Kathryn Pevey; and a brother, John Curry.
Bill served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War and was a police officer with the Urbana Police Department for 17 years, leaving with the rank of lieutenant. After retiring from the Urbana Police Department, he worked as a stockbroker for Hilliard Lyons. Later, he worked for the Champaign Police Department as an evidence technician. His most recent position was a systems analyst with METCAD.
Bill was a 1976 graduate of Eastern Illinois University and 1982 graduate of the FBI Academy.
After retirement, his passion for helping others led him to teach English as a second language and citizenship through the Urbana Adult Education Program.
Bill loved traveling, photography, good wine, and the St. Louis Blues. He was a magnificent cook and never stopped learning.
