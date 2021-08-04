TUSCOLA — William D. “Bill” Montgomery, 58, of Tuscola passed away at 1:20 a.m. Sunday (Aug. 1, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 S. Main St., Tuscola. Burial will follow in Hewitt Cemetery, rural Lovington, with military graveside rites accorded. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, at the funeral home. An additional visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.
Bill was born on Dec. 1, 1962, in Decatur, the son of John E. Montgomery and Betty June Burrous. He married Dawn M. Oestreicher-Carmichael on Nov. 18, 2011, in Urbana. She survives.
Also surviving are his mother, Betty J. Hammer of Petaluma, Calif.; sons, Travis Montgomery and wife Tanya of Tolono and Derek Montgomery and fiancé Lindsey Tucker of Mattoon; stepsons, Samuel (Laurie) Carmichael of Sierra Madre, Calif., Andrew Carmichael of San Diego and James (Allie) Carmichael of Buena Vista, Colo.; sisters, Betty Linn Cravens of Florida, Cara Hammer of Pennsylvania and Deborah Merritt of Idaho; stepbrothers, David (Candi) Haynes of Charlestown, Ind., and Johnny Haynes of Oregon; stepsisters, Loretta Haynes of Mattoon, Bonnie Conner of Tuscola and Nikki (Ron) Smith of Sullivan; aunt, Karen Davis of Pennsylvania; and several other stepbrothers, stepsisters, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Memorials are suggested to the Douglas County Animal Shelter.
Bill served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. He formerly worked as a forklift operator for Masterbrand Cabinets in Arthur. He was a member of the Arcola American Legion. He enjoyed woodworking, and he loved his dogs, Bear and Lucy, and rabbit, Ruby.
