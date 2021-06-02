DANVILLE — William Douglas Kinney, 52, of Danville passed away at 10:35 a.m. Thursday (May 27, 2021) at Arcadia Care, Danville.
William Douglas was born March 19, 1969, in Danville, to William Paul and Carol Gene Schomburg Kinney.
Surviving are his mother, Carol (Tom) Smoot of Catlin; one brother, Paul Scott Kinney; one sister, Kathryn Scarlett Odessa Miller Anderson; and bonus dad, Steve Miller of Danville.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Paul Kinney.
William worked for Schomburg Construction and enjoyed socializing with friends.
Private memorial services will be held at Robison Chapel, Catlin, with the Rev. Mike Roberts officiating. Inurnment will be in Davis Cemetery, west of Fairmount.
Memorials to donor’s choice. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.