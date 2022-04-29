CHAMPAIGN — William Dale Farris Sr., 96, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Country Health Care & Rehab, Gifford, after a brief illness.
No funeral services are planned, but there will be a celebration of life for close friends and family at a date to be determined.
Dale was born at home in Champaign, near the northern tip of Walnut Street, on Oct. 5, 1925, son of William Glen Farris and Idalyne Iula (Norris) Farris. He married Fay Juanita Manley, who predeceased Dale. A daughter, Dr. Cathy Lynn Yanagisawa, also predeceased Dale.
Dale is survived by a son, Bill of Urbana, and two daughters, Vicky Smith of Champaign and Judy of Colorado. Also surviving are nine grandchildren and many loving great-grandchildren.
William Dale Farris was a very proud veteran of World War II, having served in the Army infantry in Europe as a teenager. Dale then pursued his passion for photography, earning a master of photography designation and had a long career as photographer for the Illinois State Geologic Survey. He worked weekends as a wedding photographer, finishing that career with third-generation weddings. An amateur magician and ventriloquist, Dale served as the official photographer for both the Society of American Magicians for several years and also for a very elite club of close-up magicians known as “Fechter’s Finger Flicking Frolics.” Dale told innumerable puns and could easily bring a smile or laugh to anyone. He followed the latest research on particle physics and all sorts of science.
No flowers or memorials need be sent. Dale led a charmed life full of adventure and fun. His life was blessed.