GIBSON CITY — William E. "Bill" Dewey, 72, of Gibson City passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis with his family at his side.
A graveside celebration of Bill's life will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at Drummer Township Cemetery, with military rites accorded. Pastor Gary Fairchild officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to GCMS High School Falcons football team, Gibson City United Methodist Church or the American Cancer Society. Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City is assisting the family with their services.
Bill was born Oct. 15, 1947, in Bloomington, a son of Carl and Effie Edmonds Dewey. He married Joyce L. Kumler on July 14, 1973, in Gibson City.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Joyce Dewey of Gibson City; his five children, Amanda (Martise Evans) Dewey of Gibson City, Allison (Jermaine) Mays of Gibson City, Carl (Nicole) Dewey of Homer, Isaiah Chatman of Gibson City and Martise Evans of Gibson City; and his grandchildren, Myelz Davis, Jermaine Mays Jr., Makayla Evans, Kylie Evans, Kyree Evans, Kamryn Evans, Carson Dewey and Colton Dewey.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother and a granddaughter, Peyton.
Bill proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and enjoyed visiting the Vietnam Veteran Memorial near Kokomo, Ind., every September. He was a member of the Lee Lowery American Legion Post 568 and the VFW Post 6289 in Gibson City.
After graduating high school, Bill worked for his brother, Charles Dewey, as a grain elevator maintenance worker up until 2004 and then he worked for Kraft in Champaign and retired after 20 years of service. Bill was a devout follower of the GCMS Falcons football team. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Online condolences and memories can be shared with the family at www.rosenbaumfh.com.